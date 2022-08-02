Horse racing fan Betty celebrates 100th birthday at favourite racetrack

A 100-year-old woman celebrated her birthday in style at Newmarket Racecourse on Saturday.

Betty Veal, from Ely, turned 100 on July 1 but visited the venue on July 30 as part of a special present for her milestone birthday.

The venue was chosen as a result of it being both her and her husband Jim's favourite racecourse, alongside Betty's lifelong affiliation with horses.

She said: "It has been absolutely wonderful to be here today and I couldn't have had a better 100th birthday present.

"We just love racing and horses.

“I was brought up on a farm and my father had horses. Once you love a horse you love them for the rest of your life.

“My husband Jim used to come here quite often. Newmarket is our favourite track and my husband would leave his work to come racing at Newmarket. I have so many memories of it.”

The centenarian was introduced to a number of jockeys, including Richard Kingscote, rider of this year's Cazoo Dery at Epsom Downs, Desert crown, William Buick and Andrea Atzini in the parade ring ahead of the Turners Handicap at the July course.

Betty Veal meets William Buick - Credit: The Jockey Club, Newmarket Racecourse

Before meeting the riders, Betty enjoyed a meal with family in one of the track's restaurants where, on her return from visiting the parade ring, she was greeted with a cake and a rendition of 'Happy Birthday'.

While the occasion was one to remember for Betty, it was also a special moment for current Flat jockeys’ championship leader Buick, who secured victory in the finale aboard the Roger and Harry Charlton-trained Ashky to complete a double on the card.

Buick, who was also victorious on the Michael Dods-trained Azure Blue, said: “It was a real pleasure to meet Betty at the July Course on Saturday.

“She looked like she thoroughly enjoyed her day and her racing knowledge was very impressive.”