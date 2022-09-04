Woman who cared for 300 evacuees in Second World War turns 100
- Credit: Helen Vernau
A woman who cared for nearly 300 evacuees during the Second World War celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend.
Washbrook resident Olive Vernau celebrated her centenary on Saturday, September 3.
Her daughter Brenda described Olive as a "completely independent" woman who, at 100 years old, still lives on her own at home without carers.
Joining her to celebrate her big day were some of the members of her extensive family, which includes her six children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren with another due in October.
Olive said they were a "good family" and thoroughly enjoyed the party in the garden on Saturday, September 3.
Olive was born in Pakenham, Suffolk in 1922 and lived in the county until she left school at 14 and moved to London.
In London, she worked as a cook in a large house in Grosvenor Square in Mayfair. She said: "I always wanted to be a chef because I loved cooking – I still do."
When the Second World War broke out, Olive moved to Buckinghamshire to care for children at an evacuee camp.
There, she cared for close to 300 children who were evacuated from London.
Olive said: "I enjoyed it very much because I love children. It took me quite a while to prepare all their teas every day."
When she left the camp she returned to Suffolk to work for Cobbold's brewery.
Here, Olive met her husband with whom she had six children: Maureen, 76, Barry, 75, Barbara, 73, Brenda, 61, Kevin, 59 and Keith, 57.
The pair moved to the Orkney Islands, where Olive worked serving meals for naval officers.
She moved back to Suffolk in the 1950s and has lived in her house in Washbrook since it was built 70 years ago.
While her first three children were young, Olive worked picking potatoes from the fields before later holding a role at the Copdock Hotel.
Olive says working hard is her secret to a long life, adding: "I've always believed that whatever comes your way, you can just work it off – don't ever give in!"
Now, she spends her time gardening, saying: "I still potter in the garden when my knees let me."
Her favourite plant is her rhododendron which started as a cutting taken by her daughter Maureen from Chantry Park.