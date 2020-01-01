E-edition Read the EADT online edition
One of Suffolk's oldest people died after falling at home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 February 2020

Gladys Cummings celebrating her 104th birthday in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Gladys Cummings celebrating her 104th birthday in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

One of Suffolk's oldest women died after falling at home, an inquest has heard.

Gladys Cummings celebrating her 104th birthday with members of the Ladies Afternoon Fellowship at the Garland Street Baptist Church in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTGladys Cummings celebrating her 104th birthday with members of the Ladies Afternoon Fellowship at the Garland Street Baptist Church in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Gladys Cummings was 105 when she found by carers after suffering from an unwitnessed fall at home near Bury St Edmunds.

The Rougham resident, who enjoyed nothing more than walking as well as a good game of dominoes, was taken to hospital by paramedics where she received treatment for eye and skull injuries.

Following a CT scan, which showed the extent of injuries to her brain, she was made comfortable by medical staff and sadly died on August 18, 2019.

An inquest into her death was opened and adjourned by Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley who passed on his condolences to her family at a hearing at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich.

Gladys Cummings was born in Maynewater Lane in Bury in 1913. She has five nieces and four nephews.

The full inquest is due to take place on a date to be decided.

