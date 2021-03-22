Published: 3:54 PM March 22, 2021

Redrow are releasing the first 108 new homes at the Hawthorn Mews in Haverhill. - Credit: Redrow

More than 100 new homes set around a nature-rich country park are set to be released to potential buyers in Haverhill.

Housebuilders Redrow will release the first 108 homes at the Hawthorn Mews site later this week.

On Saturday, March 27, 89 private and 19 affordable three and four bedroom homes will be released.

Alongside the new homes there will be extensive open space in the wider scheme, including a nature-rich country park running through the centre.

As part of the landscaping strategy, and in line with Redrow's wider initiative to promote biodiversity across their sites, species rich flowers, hedgerows and new trees will be delivered across the new community.

Kerry McCoubrey, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, said: “It is fantastic to be able to launch Hawthorn Mews for buyers looking to join our popular community at Great Wilsey Park.

"After the initial release of homes at The Parklands were snapped in a matter of weeks, we are thrilled to be able to offer more Heritage Collection homes in this charming community.

"At Redrow we are committed to developing sustainable new schemes that seamlessly connect and contribute to the existing community, which is why the wider Great Wilsey Park scheme will be delivering a wide range of onsite amenities, including schools and green open spaces.”

Prices start at £332,995 and the first completions are expected in January 2022.