More than 11,000 Suffolk and Essex homes targeted by burglars

23 homes a day in Essex were burgled in the past year Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO BrianAJackson

Householders are being urged to use smart technology to protect their properties after figures revealed more than 11,000 homes were burgled across Suffolk and Essex in the past year.

More than 11,000 homes were targeted by burglars in Essex and Suffolk in the past year Picture: FOTOEDU More than 11,000 homes were targeted by burglars in Essex and Suffolk in the past year Picture: FOTOEDU

The latest Office of National Statistics figures showed that burglars targeted 8,536 homes in Essex in the year ending June 2019, which is more than 23 a day.

While in Suffolk, 2,518 homes were burgled, representing around seven a day over the same time period.

The statistics for both Essex and Suffolk represented a fall in home burglaries from 2018, with Essex down 6% and Suffolk dropping 10%.

Nationally, residential burglaries fell 5% to 291,820.

Insurance brokers Lycetts said it has seen an upsurge in householders investing in smart home security systems and doorbell cameras.

George Greenock, from the company, said: "Traditional security measures, such as standard alarm boxes, and robust fencing can act as powerful visual deterrents but the internet has made it easier than ever to set up a smart home, in which you can remotely control and monitor your home using your smartphone and an app.

"We have seen an upsurge in the number of clients investing in smart home security systems and doorbell cameras, as well as app-controlled locks, smart motion-sensor cameras and wireless light switches, which are all great ways of improving security and reducing the risk profile for insurers."

Home burglary statistics in East Anglia Picture: ARCHANT Home burglary statistics in East Anglia Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We understand how upsetting it is to be a victim of burglary, the thought of an intruder in your home can feel like a violation of your personal space.

"With the festive period on the horizon, it is extremely important that residents make sure their homes are secure when they are away or out spending time with loved ones.

"Presents and expensive items should also be kept out of view from opportunist thieves who may take advantage if they can see them through a window.

"Residents could also consider installing smart technology such as a doorbell camera or other remote monitored security cameras to help catch criminals and prevent crime.

"Such smart technology products proactively help to deter and detect burglars, keeping our communities safe from crime and create an environment which is hostile to burglars and other criminals.

"Residents are also urged to keep an eye on their neighbours' homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable."

Any suspicious behaviour can be reported online at Suffolk police's website.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the county had seen 1,033 fewer burglaries from the year ending September 2018 to September 2019 and reminded residents that prevention advice can be found on the force's website.