Housing development in village receives go-ahead
PUBLISHED: 10:27 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 19 May 2020
Archant
Proposals for a housing development to be built on disused land in a Suffolk village have been approved by planners.
Jordan Developments submitted a planning application to build 11 homes in land off Bickers Hill Road, Laxfield, last October.
A similar application by the developer was refused by Mid Suffolk District Council as the design was considered “out of keeping with the prevailing rural character of the area”.
The homes, of which three will be affordable, will be situated adjacent to another ten houses Jordan Developments received permission to build in December 2017.
Laxfield Parish Council was in favour of the scheme, acknowledging the revised application’s inclusion of affordable housing.
Jordan Developments said: “The proposed development is a high-quality scheme which will generate significant economic, social and environmental benefits.
“There would be no adverse impacts arising from the development which would significantly and demonstrably outweigh those benefits.”
