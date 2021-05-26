Published: 12:20 PM May 26, 2021

A further 11 new dwellings are to be built as part of the second phase of a development at Cockfield, near Lavenham, which has already seen tenants move into affordable homes.

The 11 new homes will be built on the land north west of Mackenzie Place, in Cockfield, and the second phase comes after the completion of 18 affordable homes for local families which welcomed the first tenants this month.

The next phase will provide homes on the open market which should be available early next year, and will consist of a mixture of bungalows and houses, and are being built in partnership between Orwell Homes and local construction firm SEH French Construction.

Orwell’s assistant director of development and growth, Greg Dodds said: “Orwell Homes has ambitious development plans to grow as a business using the support and expertise in Orwell Housing Association which has developed from over 50 years of building in Suffolk and East Anglia.

"We pride ourselves on providing attractive and sought after homes working in partnership with local contractors and supporting the local economy."

