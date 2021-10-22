11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country

Published: 10:55 AM October 22, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM October 22, 2021

Lee Bye of the Tuddenham Mill, which features in the Good Hotel Guide 2022 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eleven Suffolk hotels have named among the best in the country in the latest edition of a prestigious guidebook.

The Good Hotel Guide has been published annually since 1977 and lists the finest places to stay in the UK and Ireland.

The featured hotels have been recommended by readers, and these recommendations are often supported by professional, anonymous inspections.

The Swan Hotel in Southwold's High Street is one of the town's iconic buildings - Credit: Adnams

The latest edition recognises 11 hotels from across Suffolk for their high standards, exemplary service and distinct character.

The 11 Suffolk hotels in the Good Hotel Guide 2022 are:

Bildeston Crown

Crown, Woodbridge

Great House, Lavenham

Hog, Pakefield

Northgate, Bury St Edmunds

The Ship, Dunwich

The Swan, Lavenham

The Swan, Southwold

Tuddenham Mill

Wentworth, Aldeburgh

Westleton Crown

Liliane Arbourg, general manager of the Swan in Southwold, said the hotel's staff were delighted to discover the venue was in the guide.

She said: "With what has been happening, this is such a great award for the team.

"We love our customers and we all feel like a family. Our staff make the biggest difference — I always say to people 'how would you expect your loved ones to be treated?'

"It's that personal touch and going the extra mile that makes us different. When we heard we had won the award, we all cheered."

Hayley Lee, who manages the Bildeston Crown with her husband Chris, said: "We're very proud to be in the guide. We work very hard to maintain our status.

Husband-and-wife duo Chris and Hayley Lee manage the Bildeston Crown hotel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We've got a beautiful building, a beautiful ambiance and a wonderful team. It's great to be recognised again."

Michael Pritt, owner of the Wentworth near Aldeburgh seafront, added: "We've been in the guide for many years — you only get in if the service you provide is worth people writing in for.

Hotelier Michael Pritt, owner of the Wentworth near Aldeburgh seafront - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Most guides you might pay to be in, but not this one."