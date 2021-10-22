11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Eleven Suffolk hotels have named among the best in the country in the latest edition of a prestigious guidebook.
The Good Hotel Guide has been published annually since 1977 and lists the finest places to stay in the UK and Ireland.
The featured hotels have been recommended by readers, and these recommendations are often supported by professional, anonymous inspections.
The latest edition recognises 11 hotels from across Suffolk for their high standards, exemplary service and distinct character.
The 11 Suffolk hotels in the Good Hotel Guide 2022 are:
You may also want to watch:
- Bildeston Crown
- Crown, Woodbridge
- Great House, Lavenham
- Hog, Pakefield
- Northgate, Bury St Edmunds
- The Ship, Dunwich
- The Swan, Lavenham
- The Swan, Southwold
- Tuddenham Mill
- Wentworth, Aldeburgh
- Westleton Crown
Liliane Arbourg, general manager of the Swan in Southwold, said the hotel's staff were delighted to discover the venue was in the guide.
Most Read
- 1 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
- 2 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
- 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Villa set to recall Barry in January
- 4 Large cannabis farm discovered in property near Suffolk-Essex border
- 5 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
- 6 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
- 7 Family pays tribute to 'gentle giant' who died in motorbike crash
- 8 Police officers praised for saving baby's life with CPR
- 9 'It's powerful' - Harper on Town's use of sports psychology
- 10 Bill Turnbull announces leave from Classic FM show for health reasons
She said: "With what has been happening, this is such a great award for the team.
"We love our customers and we all feel like a family. Our staff make the biggest difference — I always say to people 'how would you expect your loved ones to be treated?'
"It's that personal touch and going the extra mile that makes us different. When we heard we had won the award, we all cheered."
Hayley Lee, who manages the Bildeston Crown with her husband Chris, said: "We're very proud to be in the guide. We work very hard to maintain our status.
"We've got a beautiful building, a beautiful ambiance and a wonderful team. It's great to be recognised again."
Michael Pritt, owner of the Wentworth near Aldeburgh seafront, added: "We've been in the guide for many years — you only get in if the service you provide is worth people writing in for.
"Most guides you might pay to be in, but not this one."