11 parks across Suffolk win Green Flag award

Published: 10:06 AM October 14, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM October 14, 2021

11 parks and green spaces have been awarded a Green Flag Award - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A number of Suffolk parks and nature reserves have been awarded a Green Flag award.

Alton Water, the Abbey Gardens and Felixstowe Seafront Gardens are among the 11 parks and green spaces in Suffolk to have been recognised by the awards.

The awards which is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy unveiled the 2,127 winning parks across the UK with 11 of those being in Suffolk.

The Green Flag Awards have been running since 1996, and recognise the "hard work of managers, staff and volunteers" who manage green spaces.

The 11 parks awarded the Green Flag award are:

You may also want to watch: