11 parks across Suffolk win Green Flag award
Published: 10:06 AM October 14, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM October 14, 2021
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
A number of Suffolk parks and nature reserves have been awarded a Green Flag award.
Alton Water, the Abbey Gardens and Felixstowe Seafront Gardens are among the 11 parks and green spaces in Suffolk to have been recognised by the awards.
The awards which is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy unveiled the 2,127 winning parks across the UK with 11 of those being in Suffolk.
The Green Flag Awards have been running since 1996, and recognise the "hard work of managers, staff and volunteers" who manage green spaces.
The 11 parks awarded the Green Flag award are:
You may also want to watch:
- Bourne Park
- Christchurch Park
- Felixstowe Seafront Gardens
- Alton Water
- Holywells Park
- Aspal Close
- Brandon Country Park
- East Town Park
- Nowton Park
- Abbey Gardens
- West Stow Country Park and Anglo Saxon Village
Most Read
- 1 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
- 2 'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt
- 3 Sudbury road cleared after crash involving ambulance and other vehicles
- 4 Desperate plea from West Suffolk Hospital as young patients fight covid
- 5 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
- 6 Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship
- 7 Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash
- 8 Suffolk cat found 150 miles from home after going missing five years ago
- 9 Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 66-year-old woman
- 10 Driver stopped as police find van being held together by ratchet straps