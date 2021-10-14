News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

11 parks across Suffolk win Green Flag award

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:06 AM October 14, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM October 14, 2021
11 parks and green spaces have been awarded a Green Flag Award

11 parks and green spaces have been awarded a Green Flag Award - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A number of Suffolk parks and nature reserves have been awarded a Green Flag award.

Alton Water, the Abbey Gardens and Felixstowe Seafront Gardens are among the 11 parks and green spaces in Suffolk to have been recognised by the awards. 

The awards which is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy unveiled the 2,127 winning parks across the UK with 11 of those being in Suffolk.

The Green Flag Awards have been running since 1996, and recognise the "hard work of managers, staff and volunteers" who manage green spaces.

The 11 parks awarded the Green Flag award are:

You may also want to watch:

  • Bourne Park 
  • Christchurch Park 
  • Felixstowe Seafront Gardens 
  • Alton Water
  • Holywells Park
  • Aspal Close 
  • Brandon Country Park 
  • East Town Park 
  • Nowton Park 
  • Abbey Gardens
  • West Stow Country Park and Anglo Saxon Village

Most Read

  1. 1 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
  2. 2 'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt
  3. 3 Sudbury road cleared after crash involving ambulance and other vehicles
  1. 4 Desperate plea from West Suffolk Hospital as young patients fight covid
  2. 5 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
  3. 6 Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship
  4. 7 Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash
  5. 8 Suffolk cat found 150 miles from home after going missing five years ago
  6. 9 Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 66-year-old woman
  7. 10 Driver stopped as police find van being held together by ratchet straps
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Former Everton and England player Peter Reid (centre) during the Premier League match at Goodison Pa

Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon