Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

Essex Police were called to the incident at around 3.20pm today after reports of a child being knocked over.

A light blue Ford car did not stop after hitting the boy, who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life changing injuries.

The incident happened on Shrub End Road near Gosbecks Primary School and the car carried on driving towards Boadicea Way and the B1026.

Essex Police say they are keen to speak to the driver and any occupants of the car involved.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 711 of November 8.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/