12-year-old arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife at shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 10:16 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 25 September 2019

A 12-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife at the Arc in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife following a public order incident at a popular Suffolk shopping centre.

Police were called to the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds around 11.55am on Sunday after reports of a group of around six or seven youths damaging tables outside Costa Coffee.

The 12-year-old, from the Brandon area, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress under Section 5 of the Public Order Act, along with a with a 13-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy, who are both from Bury.

All three were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where the 12-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife or bladed article and on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

They have all since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses are asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 57423/19.

