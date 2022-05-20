12-year-old takes on half iron man challenge for charity supporting brother

Triathlete Isla Widdowson is going to be taking on an Iron Man challenge on the Jubilee weekend. Isla with her brother Alex. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 12-year-old girl is taking on a half-ironman challenge to raise money for a charity close to her family's hearts.

Isla Widdowson, from Great Horkesley, near Colchester, is taking on the 1.9 km open-water swim, 90.1 km cycle and 21.1 km half-marathon run over the course of three days, to raise awareness and funds for Nerve Tumours UK.

Isla's brother, Alex, is diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis type one (NF1), a condition caused by a 'spelling mistake' in a gene, which affects 1 in 2,500 of the population.

NF1 causes café au lait spots, or flat brown birthmarks, and growths on the skin as well as freckling.

People with NF1 may also experience learning disabilities but typically have normal intelligence levels, while experiencing specific problems with reading, writing and the use of numbers.

Promising triathlete Isla is taking on the challenge in part to help towards an award from Thomas Gainsborough School which encourages students to get involved in charity work.

Isla's dad Dan Widdowson said: “Isla wanted to do something a bit more, we did something for the poppy appeal last year where she ran a half marathon.

“Isla’s brother is diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis type one so it’s important to our family.

“Isla’s a triathlete, she’s very sporty and does all three of these different sports.

“It’s something that’s close to home in terms of the charity and something that she participates in, although not anywhere near the distances and extent that she’s doing."

Isla's taking on the challenge over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June and dad Dan is confident that his daughter will be able to cope with the task at hand.

He added: “Everything Isla ever does she does it with real gusto and determination, it makes us proud to know that she wants to do it and is confident about it.

“It’ll all start hitting home towards the end of the cycle ride because it’s a long way and she’s never cycled that far.

“It’s about building greater awareness of what the charity does and to raise money for the charity so they have more funding and can provide more support and information."

Charity director for Nerve Tumours UK, Karen Cockburn, said: "We do not receive any statutory funding, we rely totally on donations and fundraising by our supporters, therefore we are hugely grateful to Isla, who is taking on this huge challenge to raise both funds and awareness of the condition.

"Her family must be so proud of what she is doing, on behalf of her brother and we wish her every success with the challenge, and with achieving her Silver Values Award."

A link to Isla's JustGiving page can be found here.

