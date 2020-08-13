E-edition Read the EADT online edition
13 engines tackle fire involving hazardous materials

PUBLISHED: 10:37 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 13 August 2020

Residents in nearby Parham reported hearing an explosion Picture: JAMES MANNALL

JAMES MANNALL

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze involving hazardous materials at a site in Parham, where a witness reported seeing a “couple of explosions”.

Smoke can be seen billowing above gardens in the area Picture: CHARLOTTE JEWELLSmoke can be seen billowing above gardens in the area Picture: CHARLOTTE JEWELL

13 crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire in Silverlace Green, Parham at 9.43am.

According to a witness, the fire is understood to be at the former air field and involved some explosions.

She said: “I have never seen a fire like it.”

Pictures on social media show thick black plumes of smoke coming from Parham and a huge emergency service response is in attendance.

Sandra Owens captured this picture of the blaze, which broke out in Parham Picture: SANDRA OWENSSandra Owens captured this picture of the blaze, which broke out in Parham Picture: SANDRA OWENS

Crews have been sent from Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Framlingham, Orford, Aldeburgh, Leiston, Stradbroke, Stowmarket and Haverhill.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story and send any photos of the scene here

