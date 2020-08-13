13 engines tackle fire involving hazardous materials
PUBLISHED: 10:37 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 13 August 2020
JAMES MANNALL
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze involving hazardous materials at a site in Parham, where a witness reported seeing a “couple of explosions”.
13 crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire in Silverlace Green, Parham at 9.43am.
According to a witness, the fire is understood to be at the former air field and involved some explosions.
She said: “I have never seen a fire like it.”
Pictures on social media show thick black plumes of smoke coming from Parham and a huge emergency service response is in attendance.
Crews have been sent from Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Framlingham, Orford, Aldeburgh, Leiston, Stradbroke, Stowmarket and Haverhill.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.
