Teachers and a class ‘bubble’ of 13 children have been sent home to self-isolate after a pupil at Aldeburgh Primary School tested positive for coronavirus.

The primary school in Park Road has closed down one of its three bubbles, as per the guidance from Public Health England (PHE), following the confirmed case of Covid-19 at the weekend.

In an update this afternoon, Cheryl Singleton, CEO of Avocet Academy Trust which runs the school, confirmed the rest of the education centre remains fully operational.

She said: “As per PHE guidance the staff and the other 13 children in the bubble and families have been advised to self-isolate for the 14 day period.

“Each bubble had an allocated time and space for playtimes and bubbles were kept apart throughout the school day. This practice is continuing.”

The child in the Reception/Year 1 bubble tested positive for the virus over the weekend, with the school alerted immediately afterwards and all cleaning procedures put in place.

Now just two of the school’s three bubbles are in attendance.