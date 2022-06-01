Macarons to zebra - 13 great things to eat at the Suffolk Show
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Food, glorious food - the Suffolk Show is blessed with a huge range of food to suit every taste. Here are 13 treats to look out for on your visit to the event at Trinity Park.
Zebra burger
Game Burgers is offering a variety of exotic meat burgers, with zebra, buffalo, llama, kangaroo and wild boar on the menu.
An exotic meat burger comes in at £10 with fries and other accompaniments also available.
Game Burgers is located on Eat Street, close to the Grand Ring.
Macarons
Hilton Macarons, in the food and drink tent next to the President's Ring has a variety of flavours of the colourful sweet treat, including a special jubilee selection.
The macarons cost £12 for 6, £20 for 12 and £28 for 18.
Traditional pork scratchings
Also found in the food and drink tent close to the President's Ring, Rose Cottage Pantry is serving up bags of traditional pork scratchings as well as pasties and pies.
A bag of the pork scratchings is £2 or 3 for £5.
Greek souvlaki
A taste of south-eastern Europe has been brought to the Suffolk Show, with traditional souvlaki wraps and other classic Greek dishes on offer at Eat Street.
Chicken, lamb, pork and vegetarian souvlaki options are all available for £12, with a classic Greek salad £10 and halloumi for £14.
Handmade pies
Located just one row away from Eat Street, Hoskyn's Handmade Pie Company has a vast variety of pies, with flavours ranging from hog roast and stuffing and middle eastern lamb to garlic mushroom and brie.
All pies are priced at £5, with Hoskyn's also offering quiches and pasties.
Strawberries and cream
The traditional British dessert can be found in the food and drink tent next to the President's Ring at a cost of £4.
Indian street food
Another Eat Street offering, a variety of Indian street food can be found on offer, with tikka wraps the highlight of the menu, alongside traditional snacks.
Tikka wraps come in at £10, with snacks such as samosas also available.
Freshly cooked pizza
East Coast Pizzas serve up freshly cooked pizza from its trailer, with the regular pizza toppings like Hawaiian and margarita accompanied by other flavours like chorizo and goats cheese and onion.
The pizzas cost £9-£10 and can be found on Eat Street.
Fish finger sandwich
Another offering which can be found next to the President's Ring, just outside the food and drink tent, is the Fish Finger Sandwich Company.
A fish finger sandwich and accompanying mushy peas costs £6.
Duck wrap
Funky Duck, on Eat Street, is serving up duck wraps with a variety of sauces, cucumber and spring onion, as well as duck fat potatoes.
Wraps cost £8 with the duck fat potatoes £4.
Traditional sweets
A variety of sweet stalls can be found across the site at Trinity Park, including Mary-Ann's confectionery, at the entrance to the sports village.
Stalls offer a huge range of traditional pick and mix sweets and lollies for £2.50 per 100 grams.
Ice cream
While the weather may not be perfect, many people at the show could be seen enjoying an ice cream at one of the various vendors dotted around the site.
One for the dog - natural pet treats
While there is plenty on offer for us at the Suffolk Show, there is also something for our four-legged friends.
The Natural Treat Shop offer a wide variety of treats and food to suit all budgets, including lamb horns, buffalo skins and beef tendons.