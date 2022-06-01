Macarons to zebra - 13 great things to eat at the Suffolk Show

The Suffolk Show is back after two cancellations due to Covid. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Food, glorious food - the Suffolk Show is blessed with a huge range of food to suit every taste. Here are 13 treats to look out for on your visit to the event at Trinity Park.

Zebra burger

Game Burgers is offering a variety of exotic meat burgers, with zebra, buffalo, llama, kangaroo and wild boar on the menu.

An exotic meat burger comes in at £10 with fries and other accompaniments also available.

Game Burgers is located on Eat Street, close to the Grand Ring.

Game burgers is offering a variety of exotic burgers, including zebra and wild boar. - Credit: Archant

Macarons

Hilton Macarons, in the food and drink tent next to the President's Ring has a variety of flavours of the colourful sweet treat, including a special jubilee selection.

The macarons cost £12 for 6, £20 for 12 and £28 for 18.

Hilton Macarons at the Suffolk Show, offering a variety of sweet treats. - Credit: Archant

Traditional pork scratchings

Also found in the food and drink tent close to the President's Ring, Rose Cottage Pantry is serving up bags of traditional pork scratchings as well as pasties and pies.

A bag of the pork scratchings is £2 or 3 for £5.

Rose Cottage Pantry serving up traditional pork scratchings - Credit: Archant

Greek souvlaki

A taste of south-eastern Europe has been brought to the Suffolk Show, with traditional souvlaki wraps and other classic Greek dishes on offer at Eat Street.

Chicken, lamb, pork and vegetarian souvlaki options are all available for £12, with a classic Greek salad £10 and halloumi for £14.

Greek souvlaki as well as halloumi and classic Greek salad at the Suffolk Show 2022. - Credit: Archant

Handmade pies

Located just one row away from Eat Street, Hoskyn's Handmade Pie Company has a vast variety of pies, with flavours ranging from hog roast and stuffing and middle eastern lamb to garlic mushroom and brie.

All pies are priced at £5, with Hoskyn's also offering quiches and pasties.

Hoskyn's Handmade Pie Company offer a variety of different flavours. - Credit: Archant

Strawberries and cream

The traditional British dessert can be found in the food and drink tent next to the President's Ring at a cost of £4.

Strawberries and cream are on offer at the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Archant

Indian street food

Another Eat Street offering, a variety of Indian street food can be found on offer, with tikka wraps the highlight of the menu, alongside traditional snacks.

Tikka wraps come in at £10, with snacks such as samosas also available.

Indian street food is also on offer at the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Archant

Freshly cooked pizza

East Coast Pizzas serve up freshly cooked pizza from its trailer, with the regular pizza toppings like Hawaiian and margarita accompanied by other flavours like chorizo and goats cheese and onion.

The pizzas cost £9-£10 and can be found on Eat Street.

East Coast Pizza's serving up freshly made pizza at the show. - Credit: Archant

Fish finger sandwich

Another offering which can be found next to the President's Ring, just outside the food and drink tent, is the Fish Finger Sandwich Company.

A fish finger sandwich and accompanying mushy peas costs £6.

Fish Finger Sandwich Company, located just outside the food and drink tent next to the Presidents Ring. - Credit: Archant

Duck wrap

Funky Duck, on Eat Street, is serving up duck wraps with a variety of sauces, cucumber and spring onion, as well as duck fat potatoes.

Wraps cost £8 with the duck fat potatoes £4.

Funky duck on Eat Street are serving duck wraps and duck fat potatoes. - Credit: Archant

Traditional sweets

A variety of sweet stalls can be found across the site at Trinity Park, including Mary-Ann's confectionery, at the entrance to the sports village.

Stalls offer a huge range of traditional pick and mix sweets and lollies for £2.50 per 100 grams.

Traditional sweets on offer at the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Archant

Ice cream

While the weather may not be perfect, many people at the show could be seen enjoying an ice cream at one of the various vendors dotted around the site.

One for the dog - natural pet treats

While there is plenty on offer for us at the Suffolk Show, there is also something for our four-legged friends.

The Natural Treat Shop offer a wide variety of treats and food to suit all budgets, including lamb horns, buffalo skins and beef tendons.

Natural pet treats offer something for pets at this years Suffolk Show. - Credit: Archant



