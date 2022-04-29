News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
13,000 Spotify streams for Suffolk student's debut single

Tom Cann

Published: 11:30 AM April 29, 2022
Grace Calver's debut single 'Zombie Conversations' has over 13,000 streams on Spotify, and has bee

Grace Calver's debut single 'Zombie Conversations' has over 13,000 streams on Spotify, and has been played on radio stations all around the world. - Credit: Grace Calver/Lee Thomas

A Suffolk student has achieved success with her first music single, featuring on over 30 radio stations in the UK and being played in USA. 

Grace Calver, 18, a student at Suffolk One, has had her debut single ‘Zombie Conversations’ streamed more than 13,000 times on Spotify, and has been featured on BBC radio stations.

All instruments on the single including guitar, bass, keyboard and vocals were played by Grace, apart from the drums. 

Grace Calver performing in the Ipswich Town fan zone at the start of the season

Ipswich town fan, Grace Calver performing in the fan zone before a match at the start of the season - Credit: Grace Calver

The song has been praised by Radio 1 presenter Jack Saunders. 

Grace said: "I’m so thrilled by all the support from people listening and streaming my song and all the different radio stations that have played it.

"Hearing people sing along to Zombie Conversations when I’ve played gigs has been mind-blowing"

Grace Calver's single Zombie Conversations album cover, designed by Lee Thomas

Grace Calver's single Zombie Conversations album cover, designed by Lee Thomas - Credit: Grace Calver/Lee Thomas

Grace has been accepted to study songwriting and music business at the BIMM (British and Irish Modern Music) Institution, which has such alumni like George Ezra and James Bay. 

She is hoping to release her new single ‘bored of u’ in May following her success with Zombie Conversations, which is available to stream on all platforms. 

Grace Calver performing at the Smokehouse in Ipswich, where she will also be performing soon with James White and the Wildfir

Grace Calver performing at the Smokehouse in Ipswich, where she will also be performing soon with James White and the Wildfire. She is also performing at the Ipswich May Day. - Credit: Grace Calver

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon