14 fire crews continue to battle large forest blaze near country park

Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire in Brandon - Credit: Archant

As many as 14 fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk are currently battling a large forest blaze near a country park.

Firefighters are still on the scene where 15 acres of Brandon forest near the town's country park are currently on fire.

They are using hoses, beaters and misting units to tackle the fire which has been burning for over three hours.

It comes after crews were first called to the scene at about 5.30pm this evening.

Crews from Cambridge, Newmarket, Haverhill, Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and over the border in Norfolk are now currently at the blaze.

It comes after crews from Littleport, East Harling, Thetford, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were first on the scene at the fire.

Police are also in attendance.