News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

14 fire crews continue to battle large forest blaze near country park

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:47 PM August 12, 2022
Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire in Brandon

Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire in Brandon - Credit: Archant

As many as 14 fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk are currently battling a large forest blaze near a country park.

Firefighters are still on the scene where 15 acres of Brandon forest near the town's country park are currently on fire.

They are using hoses, beaters and misting units to tackle the fire which has been burning for over three hours.

It comes after crews were first called to the scene at about 5.30pm this evening.

Crews from Cambridge, Newmarket, Haverhill, Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and over the border in Norfolk are now currently at the blaze.

It comes after crews from Littleport, East Harling, Thetford, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were first on the scene at the fire.

Police are also in attendance. 

Suffolk Live News
Brandon News

Don't Miss

Travellers have pitched up in Aldeburgh

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A flare on the Portman Road pitch.

EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police are in attendance to an "incident" near Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News

Police attending 'incident' near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of the 70 homes plan for Grundisburgh

Suffolk villagers say 70 homes development creating 'dust storm'

Dominic Bareham

person