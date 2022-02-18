News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police concerned after 14-year-old boy reported missing from Stowmarket

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:21 AM February 18, 2022
14-year-old Toby Sayer was last seen on February 17 at Stowmarket Recreation Ground. 

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Stowmarket. 

Police are appealing for help to trace Toby Sayer, who was last seen in the area around Stowmarket Recreation Ground at about 5.15 pm yesterday.

Toby is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins, of a slim build and with cropped mousey colour hair.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a red fleece. He had a red scooter in his possession.

Officers are concerned for Toby's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him who has information on where he may be to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 400 of February 17. 

