Have you seen 14-year-old Tara Brimfield from Colchester?

Police are appealing for help to find Tara Brimfield Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Essex Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who is missing from Colchester.

Tara Brimfield was last seen in the Osbourne Street area at around 1.15pm on Friday, February 22.

She was wearing a green tracksuit top with black leggings and white trainers.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’re concerned for her welfare and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.”

If you’ve seen Tara or have any information about where she is call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 610 of February 22.