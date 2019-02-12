Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen 14-year-old Tara Brimfield from Colchester?

PUBLISHED: 18:02 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 22 February 2019

Police are appealing for help to find Tara Brimfield Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police are appealing for help to find Tara Brimfield Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Essex Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who is missing from Colchester.

Tara Brimfield was last seen in the Osbourne Street area at around 1.15pm on Friday, February 22.

She was wearing a green tracksuit top with black leggings and white trainers.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’re concerned for her welfare and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.”

If you’ve seen Tara or have any information about where she is call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 610 of February 22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Traffic blocked after car stuck on bollard in Norwich

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Have you seen 14-year-old Tara Brimfield from Colchester?

Police are appealing for help to find Tara Brimfield Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘One of the saddest cases’ - fraudster stole £26,000 from vulnerable man in Xbox scam

The victim was conned out of £26,000 in a scam involving a Microsoft Xbox. Picture: LIBRARY

‘Everyone was panicking’ - eye witness on attempts to free woman trapped under car

Station Hill in Thurston where the incident took place Picture: ARCHANT

‘We’re at it... You just hope time doesn’t go against us’ – Lambert on Town’s relegation fight

January signing Alan Judge has been in fine form for Ipswich Town at the tip of the midfield diamond. Photo: Steve Waller

At the sign of the prancing horse

Open day for apprentices. A previous Ferrari apprentice open day Picture: STEPHEN ILES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists