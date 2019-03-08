Partly Cloudy

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

PUBLISHED: 17:15 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 17 June 2019

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A teenage boy was punched in the stomach following an incident of racially aggravated assault in Woodbridge.

Police are appealing for information after the incident which occurred on Monday, June 10 at around 7.15pm in North Hill, Woodbridge.

A 14-year-old boy was walking home when he became aware that an unknown male was following him.

The male then verbally abused the boy before punching him in the stomach, causing pain and discomfort. The male then ran off down Bredfield Street.

The male is described as white, 5ft 11ins, aged between 30 and 40 years of age, of medium build, bald and with a ginger beard.

He was wearing a grey jacket, dark jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to visit the Suffolk police website quoting crime reference 37/34343/19, or telephone 101 or email PC Mortimer.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

