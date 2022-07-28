Breaking
Huge 140-acre field fire breaks out in Suffolk
Published: 2:48 PM July 28, 2022
Updated: 3:04 PM July 28, 2022
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a 140-acre field blaze which has broken out in Suffolk.
Emergency services were called today at 1.40pm to Daisy Green in Groton, near Sudbury, to reports of the fire.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk County Council, 140 acres of field is "well alight".
A total of 16 fire appliances have been sent to the scene from across Suffolk as well as Colchester.
In an update from Suffolk County Council just before 3pm, the fire is reported to have reached one to two square miles
The incident is ongoing.
More to follow.