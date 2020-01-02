E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager charged with Boxing Day stabbing is released on bail

PUBLISHED: 15:38 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 02 January 2020

The 15-year-old appeared in the youth court at Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

The 15-year-old appeared in the youth court at Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 15-year-old boy accused of causing grievous bodily harm by stabbing a man in the chest on Boxing Day has been released on bail ahead of his next court appearance.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at youth court in Ipswich on Thursday and was granted bail by District Judge Julie Cooper.

The teenager is charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to a man in Haverhill on Boxing Day.

You may also want to watch:

The alleged victim received a single stab wound to the right side of the abdomen.

The boy, represented by solicitor Michael Whatley, will next appear at the youth court sitting at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 14.

He was released on bail with a 7pm to 7am curfew, which will be monitored by an electronic tag.

District Judge Cooper warned the boy of the consequences should he break the conditions of his bail.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia under fire as rail fares go up again

Rail passengers are facing rises averaging 2.6% on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Designs for new 98-home estate revealed after sale of £5m plot of land

An indicative image of the homes which will be built off Green Road in Haughley. Picture: BLOOR HOMES

MPs keep Copdock Mill upgrade at top of government agenda

Suffolk's seven Conservative MPs are to keep up pressure for a rebuilding of the Copdock Mill junction and other parts of the A14. Back row: James Cartlidge, Dr Dan Poulter and Peter Aldous. Front row: Dr Therese Coffey, Tom Hunt, Matt Hancock and Jo Churchill. Picture: ELAINE BRYCE

Teenager charged with Boxing Day stabbing is released on bail

The 15-year-old appeared in the youth court at Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists