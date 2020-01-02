Teenager charged with Boxing Day stabbing is released on bail

A 15-year-old boy accused of causing grievous bodily harm by stabbing a man in the chest on Boxing Day has been released on bail ahead of his next court appearance.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at youth court in Ipswich on Thursday and was granted bail by District Judge Julie Cooper.

The teenager is charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to a man in Haverhill on Boxing Day.

The alleged victim received a single stab wound to the right side of the abdomen.

The boy, represented by solicitor Michael Whatley, will next appear at the youth court sitting at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 14.

He was released on bail with a 7pm to 7am curfew, which will be monitored by an electronic tag.

District Judge Cooper warned the boy of the consequences should he break the conditions of his bail.