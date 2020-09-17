E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenage Kesgrave shooting victim remains in critical condition

PUBLISHED: 16:25 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 17 September 2020

A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The 15-year-old boy who was shot in Kesgrave ten days ago remains in a critical condition in hospital, police have confirmed.

The victim of the shooting, a 15-year-old boy, remains in a critical condition in hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe victim of the shooting, a 15-year-old boy, remains in a critical condition in hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police, ambulance crews and an air ambulance were called to Friends Walk, on the Grange Farm estate, at 8.40am on Monday September 7 after the boy was shot on his way to school.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge just over an hour later, with Suffolk police confirming his condition is still critical.

MORE: Students praised for ‘exceptional’ conduct after Kesgrave shooting horror

A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area was arrested a short while later in connection with the shooting.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

He appeared via video link at Norwich Youth Court and at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday September 9, but was not required to enter a plea.

The suspect has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday December 7.

MORE: Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cold case detectives make ‘significant progress’ in Vicky Hall murder investigation

Vicky Hall's body was found in Creeting St Peter on September 24 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mapped: Which Suffolk postcode areas have the most new coronavirus cases?

The people of Felixstowe wearing masks whilst shopping in the highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Need a coronavirus test? Don’t call your GP, visit A&E or ring 111

Kevin Whomes, practice manager at Swan and Forest surgeries, urged people not to ring their GP about booking coronavirus tests Pictures: SARAH LUCY BROWN/SWAN SURGERY BURY ST EDMUNDS

Fancy eating in this pub’s new beach huts?

Customer Colin Patmore enjoying the new beach hut area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Carl Marston’s Travels with Town: Waiting half the night for Roy Keane to appear

Roy Keane is unhappy with the referee during Town's defeat at Vicarage Road in March, 2010. Picture: PAGEPIX