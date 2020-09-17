Teenage Kesgrave shooting victim remains in critical condition

A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The 15-year-old boy who was shot in Kesgrave ten days ago remains in a critical condition in hospital, police have confirmed.

The victim of the shooting, a 15-year-old boy, remains in a critical condition in hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The victim of the shooting, a 15-year-old boy, remains in a critical condition in hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police, ambulance crews and an air ambulance were called to Friends Walk, on the Grange Farm estate, at 8.40am on Monday September 7 after the boy was shot on his way to school.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge just over an hour later, with Suffolk police confirming his condition is still critical.

A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area was arrested a short while later in connection with the shooting.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

He appeared via video link at Norwich Youth Court and at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday September 9, but was not required to enter a plea.

The suspect has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday December 7.

