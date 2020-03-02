E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Unsustainable' bid for 150 homes near A120 set to be rejected

02 March, 2020 - 06:07
The plan for up to 150 homes in Rayne, near Braintree, is set to be rejected. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The plan for up to 150 homes in Rayne, near Braintree, is set to be rejected. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

"Constrained" doctors' surgeries could struggle to cope with an influx of residents from a new estate of up to 150 homes planned near the A120, it has been warned.

Turley has applied to turn 9.17hectares of current farmland on the southern edge of the village of Rayne, near Braintree, into a new housing development with areas of open space, as well as new road and cycle access points.

A design and access statement in support of the plan said the village has grown "disproportionately northwards throughout the 20th century", adding: "The next logical expansion for Rayne is southward.

"Growth in this direction serves to rebalance the village and provide new homes within walking distance to the village heart."

The statement went on to say: "The proposed new development the land off School Road, Rayne presents the opportunity to provide a high-quality development of much-needed homes.

"This will create an attractive and long-lasting place to live for years to come."

But the proposal, due to be decided by Braintree District Council's planning committee on Tuesday, March 3, has been met with widespread opposition - with planning officers recommending that the development be refused.

You may also want to watch:

In total, 48 letters of objection have criticised the impact it would have on the village and the environment, with Felstead and Rayne parish councils claiming a lack of neighbourhood facilities makes more homes unsustainable.

And a letter from the Mid and South Essex clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) said: "The existing GP practices do not have capacity to accommodate the additional growth resulting from the proposed development.

"The development could generate approximately 360 residents and subsequently increase demand upon existing constrained services."

If the proposal was to be given outline planning permission, the CCGs said that "a developer contribution will be required to mitigate the impacts of this proposal" - adding that a payment of £56,787 should be made before building work starts.

A letter from Rayne Parish Council said: "Both construction and occupancy of the site would create an unacceptable conflict with local road users.

"Residents are rightly concerned about surface water drainage and were not reassured that this would be dealt with adequately.

"The site is unsustainable in terms of local facilities, including school places, health services, public transport."

A Braintree District Council report concludes by saying: "It has not been demonstrated that the site can accommodate up to 150 dwellings in a manner that will promote or reinforce local distinctiveness and which reflects the constraints, sensitivity and location of the site."

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town rumour: Warnock lined up as Lambert replacement if slump continues

Neil Warnock has been out of work since November after parting ways with Cardiff by 'mutual consent'. Photo: PA

Fancy stunning views? The site will set you back £800,000

Bawdsey Manor and the Deben estuary Picture: GRAHAM MOSS

Person from Essex tests positive for coronavirus

People wearing face masks on the London Underground Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town rumour: Warnock lined up as Lambert replacement if slump continues

Neil Warnock has been out of work since November after parting ways with Cardiff by 'mutual consent'. Photo: PA

Fancy stunning views? The site will set you back £800,000

Bawdsey Manor and the Deben estuary Picture: GRAHAM MOSS

Person from Essex tests positive for coronavirus

People wearing face masks on the London Underground Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk’s mental health patients ‘anxious’ after being sent miles from home for treatment

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer, Dr Dan Dalton says the trust is working hard to get patients back closer to home. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY

‘Unsustainable’ bid for 150 homes near A120 set to be rejected

The plan for up to 150 homes in Rayne, near Braintree, is set to be rejected. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

North Stander: The ITFC blame game – but where on earth do you start?

Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Good news for newts – project to increase habitat for rare creature

New ponds will help the rare Great Crested Newt Picture: SIMON BOOTH

Person from Essex tests positive for coronavirus

People wearing face masks on the London Underground Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24