150 Sea Scouts take to the water to celebrate 50th anniversary
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Some 150 Woodbridge sea scouts and volunteers celebrated the group's 50th anniversary out on the water in Woodbridge.
The group was founded in 1972, and to celebrate its 50th year, 100 members of the scouts, along with 50 volunteers, all took to the water as one big group.
They used various methods of boat, including kayaks, canoes, rafts, powerboats, pulling boats and sailing boats.
They also all retook their scout promise when they were out in the water, with all 150 renewing their promises in the sun.
The scouts also had a BBQ and were visited by some of the 1972 original members of the scouts, who spoke of their stories and memories to the current cohort.
Also in attendance was the Mayor of Woodbridge, Patrick Gillard, and Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey.
Barrie Hayter, group scout leader, said: "It went really well.
Most Read
- 1 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
- 2 A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash
- 3 Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash
- 4 Who made the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list from Suffolk?
- 5 Stansted bosses say airport running as normal despite delays elsewhere
- 6 'A huge club' - Town make midfielder their second summer signing
- 7 Here's what Town fans are saying about Dominic Ball signing
- 8 New Suffolk festival featuring Kaiser Chiefs cancelled due to rising costs
- 9 'Crooked' company director must pay £50,000 for crimes
- 10 Town on verge of second summer signing
"All the kids had a lot of fun, the dignitaries got to hear about all the great things the scouts do and were very impressed with the organisation of it all.
"We would like to thank all the volunteers."