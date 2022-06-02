News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
150 Sea Scouts take to the water to celebrate 50th anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 5:33 PM June 2, 2022
50th birthday celebration day for the Woodbridge Sea Scouts. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

50th birthday celebration day for the Woodbridge Sea Scouts. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Some 150 Woodbridge sea scouts and volunteers celebrated the group's 50th anniversary out on the water in Woodbridge.

The group was founded in 1972, and to celebrate its 50th year, 100 members of the scouts, along with 50 volunteers, all took to the water as one big group.

They used various methods of boat, including kayaks, canoes, rafts, powerboats, pulling boats and sailing boats.

50th birthday celebration day for the Woodbridge Sea Scouts. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

50th birthday celebration day for the Woodbridge Sea Scouts. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

They also all retook their scout promise when they were out in the water, with all 150 renewing their promises in the sun.

The scouts also had a BBQ and were visited by some of the 1972 original members of the scouts, who spoke of their stories and memories to the current cohort.

Also in attendance was the Mayor of Woodbridge, Patrick Gillard, and Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey.

Local Dignataries in the VIP boat during the 50th birthday celebrations for the Woodbridge Sea Scou

Local Dignataries in the VIP boat during the 50th birthday celebrations for the Woodbridge Sea Scouts. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Barrie Hayter, group scout leader, said: "It went really well.

"All the kids had a lot of fun, the dignitaries got to hear about all the great things the scouts do and were very impressed with the organisation of it all.

"We would like to thank all the volunteers."

50th birthday celebration day for the Woodbridge Sea Scouts. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

50th birthday celebration day for the Woodbridge Sea Scouts. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

