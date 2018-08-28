Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police find over 100 wraps of class A drugs following arrest of a teenager

PUBLISHED: 19:06 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:06 19 November 2018

The class A drugs were found after a second search of the boy. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The class A drugs were found after a second search of the boy. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Haverhill after he was found to be in possession of more than 100 wraps of class A drugs.

The teenager was arrested on Thursday, November 15 on Camps Road and detained under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police found he was in possession of on a knife, a small amount of cannabis and a small quantity of cash when he was searched on the spot, however on a second search at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, officers discovered over 100 wraps of class A drugs. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Car flips after two car crash on A1065

18:58 Will Jefford
A VW Passat could be seen overturned on teh side fo the road. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

41 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Frustrated leaders have vented their anger at a council for scotching their hopes for a new relief road, saying it makes their town the “poor relation of Suffolk”.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Call for more street lighting and CCTV to help reduce night-time attacks

16:58 Jake Foxford
The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

More street lighting and CCTV cameras are being demanded after an alleged sexual assault in an alleyway - hours after a march against sexual violence.

Police appeal after racially aggravated assault on the A12

16:43 Will Jefford
The assualt happened following the closure of the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Police are appealing for information after a man was racially abused and then hit by a car on the A12.

Is targeting drug dealing hotspots simply moving the problem around?

16:13 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fears have been raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24