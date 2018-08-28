Police find over 100 wraps of class A drugs following arrest of a teenager

The class A drugs were found after a second search of the boy. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Haverhill after he was found to be in possession of more than 100 wraps of class A drugs.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teenager was arrested on Thursday, November 15 on Camps Road and detained under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police found he was in possession of on a knife, a small amount of cannabis and a small quantity of cash when he was searched on the spot, however on a second search at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, officers discovered over 100 wraps of class A drugs. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101.