Police find over 100 wraps of class A drugs following arrest of a teenager
PUBLISHED: 19:06 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:06 19 November 2018
Archant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Haverhill after he was found to be in possession of more than 100 wraps of class A drugs.
The teenager was arrested on Thursday, November 15 on Camps Road and detained under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Police found he was in possession of on a knife, a small amount of cannabis and a small quantity of cash when he was searched on the spot, however on a second search at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, officers discovered over 100 wraps of class A drugs. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101.
