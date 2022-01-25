16-year-old boy missing from Colchester

16-year-old Raijens Butkus was last seen at around 1 pm in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned with the welfare of a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Colchester.

Raijens Butkus was last seen at about 1pm today (Tuesday, January 25).

He was wearing his school uniform, including black trousers and black shoes, as well as a black puffa jacket with a hood.

Raijens is about six feet tall, is of slim build, and has curly blonde/brown hair.

He was reported missing from the Sheepen Road area of town.

Essex Police are asking that anyone who has seen him contact them on 101.