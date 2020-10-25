Have you seen missing 16-year-old Selina Webb?

16-year-old Selina Webb, who is missing from the Bury St Edmunds area Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 16-year-old girl from the Bury St Edmunds area.

Selina Webb, also known as Trinity or Jess, was last seen leaving an address in Out Westgate, Bury St Edmunds, at 2pm on Saturday.

Selina is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, with dark hair to her shoulders. She has tattoos on her right hand, left forearm and legs.

Details of what she was wearing at the time are not known, police said.

Officers are concerned for Selina and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.