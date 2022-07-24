17 fire crews attend massive east Suffolk blaze
- Credit: Edward Harvey/EFBH Films
A huge fire has broken out in east Suffolk.
The blaze is at Gorse View in School Road, Knodishall.
Fire crews were called to the scene at 7.57pm this evening, July 24.
There are 17 crews present from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Orford, Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Wrentham, Halesworth, Beccles, Stradbroke, Debenham, Nayland and Lowestoft South.
The fire service has issued a message for residents in the vicinity of the fire to keep windows and doors closed and that smake is drifting towards Leiston.
All appliances remain at the scene as of 9.30pm.
Pictures from eyewitnesses show a huge blaze creating large amounts of grey smoke.
Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent 18 fire crews to Mellis Road, Burgate.
High winds were causing the fire to spread quickly and thick black smoke was reported.
Photos show part of a field has been left scorched after the huge blaze broke out in north Suffolk.
The incidents come after the fire service declared a major incident last Tuesday after it was called out to dozens of blazes in record-high temperatures.
Paul Grimes, a crew manager at Newmarket Fire Station, described working on Tuesday as one "once in a career".
Chief fire officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Jon Lacey described the heatwave as an "incredibly demanding week" following a spike in incidents.