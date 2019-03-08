Thunderstorms

Teenager cleared of Colchester town centre murder

PUBLISHED: 17:44 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 26 July 2019

The teenager, who cannot be named, was cleared of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The teenager, who cannot be named, was cleared of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A teenager has been found not guilty of murdering a man who tried to rob him.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, became involved in a fight with Carl Hopkins and another man in Colchester town centre on Sunday, February 10.

The second man, aged 41, was found in George Street at about 9.50pm that evening. He was taken to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge where he had life-saving surgery for three stab wounds.

Mr Hopkins, 49, was found dead in Ryegate Road the next morning. He had been stabbed twice.

During a police investigation, it was discovered that victims had arranged with others to set up a drug deal with the intention of robbing a dealer.

The teenager, from Woolwich, south-east London, was arrested on Friday, February 15 and later charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of an offensive weapon.

He admitted the weapon offence but denied murder and GBH.

He stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, July 15 and was found not guilty of murder and GBH today.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to four months in a young offender institution, but was released due to time served on remand.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, senior investigating officer, said: "We carried out a thorough investigation and the jury has reached its verdict after considering all the evidence we have presented to them.

"Regardless of the circumstances as to why the defendant was there at the time of the fight, he has admitted possessing an offensive weapon and told the court he acted in self-defence.

"This case highlights how there are no winners - only losers - when it comes to knife crime and drugs.

"There is always a price to pay and I'd ask anyone involved 'do you think it's a price worth paying?'

"As a community, we need to work together to tackle these issues to prevent people becoming involved in violent crime or lifestyles that put them at risk of becoming involved in such crime."

DCI Jennings added that prevention, enforcement and education work to tackle crime and safeguard vulnerable people is carried out every day.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

'I think he would like to go' - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

WARNING: Further electric storms expected overnight

Incredible lightning taken over a farm in Blaxhall Picture: GEMMA REDDINGTON

'A scandal' – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

'Filthy' takeaway with mouse droppings on food containers handed zero rating

Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Lowestoft, was handed a zero food hygiene rating after mouse droppings were found on food containers. Picture: Google Streetview/GettyImages

Have you seen missing Michelle Neill?

Have you seen missing Michelle Neill from Troston, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Teenager cleared of Colchester town centre murder

The teenager, who cannot be named, was cleared of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
