Historic lectern stolen from Suffolk church

A historic lectern has been stolen from a Suffolk church.

The theft is believed to have happened at some point between March 15 and March 22 at All Saints Church in Church Road, Newton Green, near Sudbury.

An unknown number of offenders entered the church and stole the 17th Century hand-carved wooden lectern.

Despite the history of the item, Father Rob Parker-McGee insists the lectern only has sentimental value and may have been stolen in the belief it would fetch a high price when sold on.

“All of our churches were open for private prayer before lockdown,” he said.

“When we had to lock the churches up it was done very quickly and we monitored them throughout lockdown. There was no break-in at Newton Green church so I suspect it had to have been taken before it was shut.

“The lectern is of great sentimental value to the people of Newton but I can’t imagine it would be worth much if sold on. It’s very heavy and may have required more than one person to carry it out.

“I have spoken to colleagues who have experience similar thefts and they believe there is a false impression of the value of items inside churches.”

Father Parker-McGee added that he was much more interested in the return of the lectern now the church could reopen, rather than catching whoever may have been responsible.

“If it were to turn up that would be a blessing for everyone,” he said.

“We will be praying for those who may have it in their possession to return it.”

• Witnesses, those who saw anything suspicious at the time or anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the lectern, or who has been offered such an item for sale, are asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 38786/20.