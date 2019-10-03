Police make 18 arrests following operation targeting class A drug supply in Suffolk

Police executed a number of warrants in west Suffolk during the operation

A police operation to stop the supply of class A drugs and dismantle 'county lines' activity in west Suffolk has resulted in 18 arrests following a series of raids.

Police in Bury St Edmunds during the operation

Suffolk police officers targeted a number of addresses since Monday, mainly in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, and 10 warrants were executed.

Various items were seized during the raids, which were under the Operation Velocity banner, including a quantity of class A drugs and associated paraphernalia.

The ages of the 17 men and one woman arrested for a variety of drug-related offences ranged from 14 to 48 years old, and four people have already been charged.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Mattin, who oversaw the activity, said: "This operation has been all about targeting those who are involved in trafficking drugs into the west of the county and the supply of drugs within the area under the Operation Velocity banner.

Police executed a number of warrants in west Suffolk during the operation

"There are seizures of cash, mobile phones and drugs that cannot be quantified at this time and our enquiries to establish exact numbers continue.

"This is and continues to be an intelligence-led operation with assistance from our communities, for which I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the public for. "I want to create the capacity to build community strength to pursue those that prey on the vulnerable and break the cycle that we see within drug markets and protect the vulnerable.

"Our countywide operation to tackle class A drug supply under the banner of Velocity will continue to identify drug dealers and dismantle their activity. We will also look to identify those who are being exploited by their vulnerability, continue to work in partnership with other agencies and continue to gain intelligence and evidence to relentlessly pursue those responsible and ensure they are bought to justice and convicted."

The operation saw officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit supported by the Serious Crime Disruption Team, officers from Operational Sentinel, the National Crime Agency as well as officers from local Safer Neighbourhood Teams all playing a role.

A total of 18 people were arrested during the operation

Supt Kim Warner, policing commander for the western area, which includes Bury St Edmunds, called on the community to play their part and report suspicious activity.

"The warrants carried out this week are part of our continuing work to deal with the misery caused by drugs," he said.

"These arrests, disruption and seizures are all about us responding pro-actively to offences linked to illegal drugs activity. This activity clearly demonstrates that our officers are working hard to make an impact.

"The force wants to ensure the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the supply of drugs and provide reassurance to Suffolk residents and we will continue to focus our energies on disrupting drug production and supply activity.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Mattin at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre

"However, this is not going to be solved by police alone - communities can play their part by telling us about any suspicious activity - it may be anti-social behaviour, strange comings and goings at a particular property.

"Your information may be the vital part of the jigsaw that helps us take the proactive action to disrupt and deal with individuals who are responsible. You don't have to be certain, just concerned.

"We will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people bringing criminality or anti-social behaviour, as well as constantly gathering intelligence that members of the public provide and for which we are grateful for."

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity taking place in their area can contact police on 101 number and officers will respond, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Operation results

Monday (Four warrants/five arrests)

- A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Jermaine Rutherford, of Ford Road, Gravesend was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine between April 1 and September 30 in Haverhill.

He appeared before Ipswich magistrates on October 1 and was remanded pending a future court date.

- A 36-year-old man was arrested in Haverhill on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Conan Boyle, of Ickleton Place, Haverhill was charged four counts of supplying class A drugs in Haverhill, including three counts on May 15 and one count between May 13 and May 17. He appeared before Ipswich magistrates on October 1 and was remanded pending a future court date.

- A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs at a property in Bury St Edmunds.

David Cattle, of Spring Lane in Bury St Edmunds, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cocaine and supply of diamorphine in Haverhill between May 13 and May 17. He appeared before Ipswich magistrates on October 1 and was remanded pending a future court date.

- A 45-year-old woman was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drug and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Teresa Hensleigh, of Springfield Road, Bury was charged with possession of one wrap class A drugs. She has been released on bail, to appear before Ipswich magistrates court on November 19 at 1.40pm.

- A 27-year-old man was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Tuesday (Two warrants/Four arrests)

- A 14-year-old male was arrested in Braintree on suspicion of possession of class A drugs. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries to answer on October 22.

- A 28-year-old male, a 24-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. All three were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Wednesday (Three warrants/eight arrests)

- A 17-year-old man was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

- An 18-year-old was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

- A 17-year-old male was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

- A 20-year-old male was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

- An 18-year-old male was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

- A 17-year-old male was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

- A 16-year-old male was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

- A 45-year-old male was arrested at Ipswich railway station on suspicion for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All eight remain in custody for further questioning today.

Thursday: (One warrant/one arrest)

- A 36-year-old man was arrested today in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drug. He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains.