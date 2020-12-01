18 new homes proposed for village

The new site is proposed for the current location of a house known as Cherry Lee Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A new development of 18 homes has been proposed for an east Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An application has been entered for new homes in Darsham Road, Westleton by developers Churchill Ltd.

There are currently two properties on the proposed site, the application would see the demolition of one of these houses, known as Cherry Lee, while the other, known as Misner, would be retained.

The design and access statement for the site, prepared by Evolution Town Planning, suggest that there will be a range of different types of houses on the development from one bed bungalows to four bed homes.

The development will also include six affordable properties.

It’s not clear at this stage what the properties will look like as the developers are only applying for outline permission.

“The remaining details for the outline application which are appearance, landscaping, layout and scale will be part of a later reserved matters application,” read the proposals design and access statement.

However, the developers indicate that the properties will have “environmental characteristics” and a “better design” than the existing Cherry Lee house on the site which they describe as being “in a poor state of repair”.

Access to the site will be via what is currently a private drive to Cherry Lee.

You may also want to watch:

In the statement, the developers say that the homes would “meet local housing needs” and “support the vitality of the village.

“The indicative layout shows that the site can provide small homes for first time buyers, family homes and bungalows,” read the statement.

“The proposal will deliver a high-quality housing layout and will improve local landscape character.”

The developers also hope that the application will help improve Darsham Road itself.

“Pedestrian connectivity will be improved with signage warning traffic of pedestrians and measures to slow vehicles down further,” read the design and access statement.

Under the Suffolk Coastal Local Plan, which was adopted by East Suffolk Council, Westleton does have an allocation for around 15 homes at Cherry Lee.

A final decision on the plans will be made by East Suffolk Council.

MORE: Plans for holiday homes to go behind popular pub submitted