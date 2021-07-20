Published: 12:44 PM July 20, 2021

A car on double yellow lines causing an obstruction in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk police have issued 19 parking tickets in Bury St Edmunds for "wilful obstruction".

St Edmundsbury Police tweeted photos of cars parked on double yellow lines in the town.

A car parked on double yellow lines in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

They said the crackdown was "in response to level of complaints by the public regarding this issue in the town."

The officers' tweet added: "While parking enforcement remains the responsibility of councils, dangerous or obstructive parking can be dealt with by police."