19-year-old arrested after reports of anti-social behaviour
PUBLISHED: 21:11 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:11 09 November 2020
A 19-year-old man has been arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use in Thurston.
Officers from Stowmarket Response Team have been carrying out regular patrols near Cavendish Hall in the Suffolk village following recent reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use.
As part of a patrol yesterday evening, Sunday, November 8, two vehicles were witnessed in the area of the community centre and the occupants were spoken to by officers.
Two stop searches and a further search of a vehicle were carried out and an amount of suspected cannabis was seized.
A quantity of cash was also later recovered from a property.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs at the scene. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation.
Officers continue to work with partner agencies to tackle drug dealing and associated criminality in the Thurston area.
Anyone concerned about drug-related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101.
