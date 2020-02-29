Man faces charges after cocaine and stun gun found

A man facing drug and weapon charges will appear in court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man has been charged after a stun gun and cocaine were found in Colchester.

Tommy Sellick, 19, of Elstar Lane, Great Horkesley, will face charges of possession of class A drugs and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 10.

The charges follows an incident on Sunday, June 30 last year, in which officers from Essex Police were patrolling the Bourne Road area as part of Operation Sceptre.

The operation was launched to tackle serious violence in public places and knife crime.