Man cut with knife near Essex park

The incident happened near Promenade Park near Maldon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after being cut with a knife in a “targeted attack” in Essex yesterday.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened near to Promenade Park in Maldon.

Officers were called shortly before 3.30pm with reports that a 19-year-old had been cut with a knife by another man.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and police are treating the incident as a targeted attack and say there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Chelmsford CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/62886/19.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org