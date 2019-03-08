Man cut with knife near Essex park
PUBLISHED: 11:27 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 23 April 2019
A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after being cut with a knife in a “targeted attack” in Essex yesterday.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened near to Promenade Park in Maldon.
Officers were called shortly before 3.30pm with reports that a 19-year-old had been cut with a knife by another man.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and police are treating the incident as a targeted attack and say there is no wider risk to the public.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Chelmsford CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/62886/19.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
