Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man cut with knife near Essex park

PUBLISHED: 11:27 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 23 April 2019

The incident happened near Promenade Park near Maldon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened near Promenade Park near Maldon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after being cut with a knife in a “targeted attack” in Essex yesterday.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened near to Promenade Park in Maldon.

Officers were called shortly before 3.30pm with reports that a 19-year-old had been cut with a knife by another man.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and police are treating the incident as a targeted attack and say there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Chelmsford CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/62886/19.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic photos show fire tearing through barn in night-time blaze

Fire crews tackled a large barn blaze in Washbrook near Ipswich on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Cole Skuse intervenes in Ipswich Town fans’ half-time ‘ticket confusion’

Cole Skuse reportedly intervened in the 'confusion'. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Man cut with knife near Essex park

The incident happened near Promenade Park near Maldon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk sprit maker pays homage to Framlingham with new drink

New drink Bigod 1101 from DJ Wines Picture: DJ Wines
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists