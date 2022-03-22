News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

19-year-old man missing from Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:21 PM March 22, 2022
Michael Wilkinson, age 19 is currently missing from Colchester in Essex

Michael Wilkinson, 19, is currently missing from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A 19-year-old man has been reported missing from his home in Colchester.

Michael Wilkinson was reported missing in the early hours of the morning Tuesday, March 22. He has not been heard from since.

Michael is approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with short, wavy black hair. He also has a goatee-style beard.

Essex police are concerned about Michael's welfare and would like to locate him as quickly as possible. 

They are asking anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is to get into contact with them immediately.

Suffolk Live News
Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

The Bell Hotel in Clare Picture: GREENE KING

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reported axe attack

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The PetrolPrices app has revealed where the cheapest fuel is in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jostling for the ball in the penalty area at Oxford.

Oxford United vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

East Suffolk Council

Refusal for village homes where households would need cars

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon