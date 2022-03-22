19-year-old man missing from Colchester

A 19-year-old man has been reported missing from his home in Colchester.

Michael Wilkinson was reported missing in the early hours of the morning Tuesday, March 22. He has not been heard from since.

Michael is approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with short, wavy black hair. He also has a goatee-style beard.

Essex police are concerned about Michael's welfare and would like to locate him as quickly as possible.

They are asking anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is to get into contact with them immediately.