A 1940s vintage event will be held in Sudbury as part of the Suffolk Day Big Weekender and to mark the anniversary of a United States Air Force (USAF) bomb group who were based nearby.

Dance with us Suffolk will host a 1940s vintage revival on Saturday, June 22 at the Delphi Centre in Sudbury to raise funds for heart support charity Upbeat and the centre's refurbishment fund.

The event will form part of the county's celebrations as well as commemorating the 75th anniversary of the 486th USAF Bomb Group, who were stationed at Acton Airfield from late 1943 to 1945.

Live music will be provided by singer Sarah Mai and Chocks Away For Dancing, and Sudbury Swing Jive members will also be on hand to entice people onto the dance floor.

There will also be more than 20 retro, artisan and collectable stands selling both new and vintage clothes.

For children, there is a craft stand, toy stall and face painting, with amusements provided by Mallyon's of Saffron Walden.

More than 20 military vehicles from the 1940s will be on display and the marquee will feature memorabilia from the 486th Bomb Group.

Entry is £4 per person, with under 16s free. In the evening, a 1940s dance will be held in the Delphi Centre with the Glenn Hurst Band, tickets are available from Sudbury Tourist Office at £10 each.

For more information, visit www.dancewithussuffolk.co.uk