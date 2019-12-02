E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nostalgia: Close-fought moto cross and scrambling races at Bentley in 1991

PUBLISHED: 14:30 03 December 2019

All the riders line up ready for the start of the race Picture: JOHN KERR

All the riders line up ready for the start of the race Picture: JOHN KERR

Motorcycle sports remain as popular today as they have for decades - with dirt-bike off-road racing providing plenty of excitement for those taking part and watching.

Looking over the course at the scramble Picture: JOHN KERRLooking over the course at the scramble Picture: JOHN KERR

Back in 1991, EADT photographer John Kerr went along to Bentley to capture the action on a day of moto cross and scrambling.

Riders jockey for the best position into the corner Picture: JOHN KERRRiders jockey for the best position into the corner Picture: JOHN KERR

The wettest days often provide the greatest spectacle for such meetings - creating tricky conditions for the riders, often dramatic crashes, and leaving competitors' leathers spattered with thick sticky mud.

One of the riders taking a corner on the track Picture: JOHN KERROne of the riders taking a corner on the track Picture: JOHN KERR

But at the Bentley meeting 28 years ago it was a dry day meaning that a lot of the racing was much closer than usual as the photos show - with close-fought races and riders jockeying for position in tight groups.

Riders tackling the loose dirt that made up part of the track Picture: JOHN KERRRiders tackling the loose dirt that made up part of the track Picture: JOHN KERR

Did you attend the event - or recognise anyone in our gallery.

Kicking up dirt as the rider flies through the track Picture: JOHN KERRKicking up dirt as the rider flies through the track Picture: JOHN KERR

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

