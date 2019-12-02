Gallery

Nostalgia: Close-fought moto cross and scrambling races at Bentley in 1991

All the riders line up ready for the start of the race Picture: JOHN KERR

Motorcycle sports remain as popular today as they have for decades - with dirt-bike off-road racing providing plenty of excitement for those taking part and watching.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Looking over the course at the scramble Picture: JOHN KERR Looking over the course at the scramble Picture: JOHN KERR

Back in 1991, EADT photographer John Kerr went along to Bentley to capture the action on a day of moto cross and scrambling.

Riders jockey for the best position into the corner Picture: JOHN KERR Riders jockey for the best position into the corner Picture: JOHN KERR

You may also want to watch:

The wettest days often provide the greatest spectacle for such meetings - creating tricky conditions for the riders, often dramatic crashes, and leaving competitors' leathers spattered with thick sticky mud.

One of the riders taking a corner on the track Picture: JOHN KERR One of the riders taking a corner on the track Picture: JOHN KERR

But at the Bentley meeting 28 years ago it was a dry day meaning that a lot of the racing was much closer than usual as the photos show - with close-fought races and riders jockeying for position in tight groups.

Riders tackling the loose dirt that made up part of the track Picture: JOHN KERR Riders tackling the loose dirt that made up part of the track Picture: JOHN KERR

Did you attend the event - or recognise anyone in our gallery.

Kicking up dirt as the rider flies through the track Picture: JOHN KERR Kicking up dirt as the rider flies through the track Picture: JOHN KERR

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk