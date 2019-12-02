Gallery
Nostalgia: Close-fought moto cross and scrambling races at Bentley in 1991
PUBLISHED: 14:30 03 December 2019
Motorcycle sports remain as popular today as they have for decades - with dirt-bike off-road racing providing plenty of excitement for those taking part and watching.
Looking over the course at the scramble Picture: JOHN KERR
Back in 1991, EADT photographer John Kerr went along to Bentley to capture the action on a day of moto cross and scrambling.
Riders jockey for the best position into the corner Picture: JOHN KERR
The wettest days often provide the greatest spectacle for such meetings - creating tricky conditions for the riders, often dramatic crashes, and leaving competitors' leathers spattered with thick sticky mud.
One of the riders taking a corner on the track Picture: JOHN KERR
But at the Bentley meeting 28 years ago it was a dry day meaning that a lot of the racing was much closer than usual as the photos show - with close-fought races and riders jockeying for position in tight groups.
Riders tackling the loose dirt that made up part of the track Picture: JOHN KERR
Did you attend the event - or recognise anyone in our gallery.
Kicking up dirt as the rider flies through the track Picture: JOHN KERR
To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk