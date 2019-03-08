Mixing the traditional and modern helps to keep Scout group going after 110 years
PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 May 2019
A Suffolk Scout group has revealed how it has stood the test of time after celebrating over a century in the community.
The 1st Woodbridge Scouts has marked its 110th anniversary in the most fitting way possible the group recently held a special camp over the border in Essex.
At the camp the scouts took part in a range of activities, many of which have long been associated with the scouting movement.
"Some activities have stayed the same," said Adam Thorpe, leader of the 1st Woodbridge Scouts.
"Activities like the fire lighting, cooking on fires and camping."
However, not all the activities have stayed the same over the century as the scouts found out themselves, when they tried out camping like their predecessors with three poles and canvas.
Other activities embraced by modern scouting couldn't not have even been conceived of when the group was formed.
"The increase of technology has opened up new activities," said Mr Thorpe.
"Scouting is moving with the times."
Badges offered by the movement now include a range covering computing and other technology.
As well as the activities, the general scouting offering has also changed.
"If you go back 110 years there wasn't such a thing as Beavers, that was created in the 1980s," said Mr Thorpe, "and Cub scouts have recently celebrated 100 years."
Mr Thorpe said that despite the time that had passed the group - and Scouting more generally - remained as popular as ever.
"There are 52 people on the waiting list wanting to join. I could fill another group," said Mr Thorpe.
"I always say you never need to advertise scouting for children it's the adult leaders and volunteers that we struggle with."
Mr Thorpe said that he believed that one of reasons that the groups remained so popular were what they had to offer to young people.
"It offers so many opportunities that they didn't have before.
"I have children from all different backgrounds. Some may have not been away from home for a night let alone seven."
Mr Thorpe said it was rewarding to see the children being able to undertake new experiences.