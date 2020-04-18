E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Family of 19-year-old who died of rare cancer urge supporters to join lockdown challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:59 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 18 April 2020

Nikki Bowdidge, CEO and Founder, with her son Tom, who was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma at age 18 Picture: THE TOM BOWDIDGE YOUTH CANCER FOUNDATION

Nikki Bowdidge, CEO and Founder, with her son Tom, who was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma at age 18 Picture: THE TOM BOWDIDGE YOUTH CANCER FOUNDATION

THE TOM BOWDIDGE YOUTH CANCER FOUNDATION

The father of a popular Colchester teenager who died aged 19 is calling on supporters of his son’s charity to join a national coronavirus lockdown challenge.

Tom Bowdidge, from West Bergholt, died at the age of 19 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYTom Bowdidge, from West Bergholt, died at the age of 19 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Despite suffering from a rare and aggressive form of cancer, Tom Bowdidge worked tirelessly to help other young people with the illness.

After his tragic death aged 19 parents Richard and Nikki set up the Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation in his honour.

However, like other charities across the UK, fundraising activities for the foundation have been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: All the latest coronavirus news where you live

Now Tom’s father Richard is asking supporters to rally behind the 2.6 challenge, which launches on the day of what should have been the 40th annual London Marathon.

The Colchester Sixth Form student was a popular teenager Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYThe Colchester Sixth Form student was a popular teenager Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“This event could not have come at a better time for our young teenage cancer patients,” said Richard.

“We have seen our care grant applications rise by 900% because of the impact coronavirus is having on these young people’s lives.”

The challenge, which lasts for a week, asks participants to think of an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26.

MORE: Join our coronavirus Facebook group for Suffolk updates

Nick Rusling, co-chairman of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO), explained: “The 2.6 Challenge can be anything that works for you. You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes.

Nikki and Richard Bowdidge celebrate hitting the £1 million mark at the Tom Bowdidge Foundation Feather Ball Picture: STEVE BRADING PHOTOGRAPHYNikki and Richard Bowdidge celebrate hitting the £1 million mark at the Tom Bowdidge Foundation Feather Ball Picture: STEVE BRADING PHOTOGRAPHY

“You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times, juggle for 2.6 minutes, do a 26 minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26 minute workout – anything you like.”

The 2.6 Challenge is open to anyone of any age – the only requirement is that the activity must follow Government guidelines on exercise and social distancing and remember to stay local.

MORE: Get coronavirus updates directly to your inbox with our newsletter

• Supporters can donate to the Tom Bowdidge Foundation’s fundraising page, or create their own 2.6 challenge donation link on the charity’s Virgin Money Giving homepage.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family of five left homeless after ‘hair dryer’ blaze destroys flat

Two families have been left homeless after a fire broke out in Colchester Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

WATCH: Dramatic footage of thatched roof blaze tackled by dozens of firefighters

The fire tore through the roof of a thatched home in Stoke Ash Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Newcastle and Arsenal linked with Downes and Woolfenden

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Foodbank faces ‘busiest ever day’ as pensioner lives on nothing but cereal

Colchester foodbank faced its busiest day ever on April 15 as demand continues to rise during the coronavirus crisis Picture: COLCHESTER FOODBANK

Family of 19-year-old who died of rare cancer urge supporters to join lockdown challenge

Nikki Bowdidge, CEO and Founder, with her son Tom, who was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma at age 18 Picture: THE TOM BOWDIDGE YOUTH CANCER FOUNDATION
Drive 24