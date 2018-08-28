20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Plans have been submitted to demolish dilapidated buildings and build 20 new houses on the site of a former plant nursery.

Suffolk luxury house builder Michael Howard Homes wants to build a mix of detached bungalows, semi-detached houses and four and five-bed detached houses on the former site of Goldbrook Plants on Abbey Hill in Hoxne, near Diss.

Before its closure the plant nursery was known as specialists in the popular garden plant hostas, boasting an extensive collection numbering over 1,000 varieties.

Under the plans submitted to Mid-Suffolk Council redundant small buildings and structures that were in use when the site was a nursery would be removed and replaced with 20 dwellings, seven of which will be affordable homes.

In its planning submission, the developer states: “It is considered that the layout and design is sympathetic to the adjacent built environment. It removes an unsightly collection of dilapidated buildings and structures from the village and provides a good degree of landscaping complementing the surrounding features and properties.”