‘Much-needed’ town centre improvement works to start

PUBLISHED: 11:01 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 18 March 2019

Work to imporve Haverhill town centre will start next week Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Work to imporve Haverhill town centre will start next week Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

A £200,000 project to upgrade Haverhill town centre and make it a more welcoming place for residents and visitors will start next week.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond Picture: PA WIREChancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond Picture: PA WIRE

Work to upgrade the pavements in the heart of Haverhill is part of a scheme aimed at improving town centres in key Suffolk towns.

The improvement works will include repairing broken and raised paving slabs throughout the High Street and Market Hill as well as the replacement and installation of new cast iron bollards to restrict vehicle access.

The work, which will last a total of 14 weeks, is being paid for from the £9.67million of extra funding allocated to Suffolk Highways by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in the budget last year.

The extra money has enabled Suffolk Highways to add the Haverhill town centre improvements to its original programme of works.

Suffolk County Council says the aim of the scheme is to make the town centre more attractive for visitors and residents, and will therefore benefit traders and retailers in the area.

MORE: Funding boost could help improve and transform town centre

The work will start on Monday, March 25, with the first nine weeks on the High Street, followed by a further five weeks on Market Hill.

Mark Stevens, assistant director operational highways for Suffolk Highways, said: “I am extremely pleased that Haverhill will soon see some highway improvements to their town centre.

“This additional funding received from Government last year has allowed us to carry out some much-needed improvements in towns such as Haverhill, to bolster the condition of footways and lessen the requirement for remedial works in future.

“We’re working closely with town and parish councils to determine those areas in Suffolk where repairs are needed most, while ensuring that the additional money is allocated most effectively.”

For the full duration of the works, access to businesses and properties will be available at all times and barriers and signs will be in place.

Haverhill’s town centre could be set for further funding after west Suffolk councils recently announced they would put the town forward for a share of a the £675million government Future High Street Fund.

The fund allows councils across the country to apply for grants to improve town centres.

