Thelnetham windmill marks 200th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:30 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 14 July 2019

Thelnetham windmill dressed with bunting to mark its 200th anniversary Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Thelnetham windmill dressed with bunting to mark its 200th anniversary Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

Suffolk's historic Thelnetham windmill celebrated its 200th anniversary this weekend with an open day featuring a unique part of its story.

The rare Locomobile lorry once owned by former windmill owner George Vincent in the 1930s Picture: ELLA WILKINSONThe rare Locomobile lorry once owned by former windmill owner George Vincent in the 1930s Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A First World War American-made Locomobile lorry that was converted into a caravan and lived in by former windmill owner George Vincent was one of the historic exhibits on show.

It was used on the Western Front by American forces and Mr Vincent, who owned Thelnetham in the 1930s, bought and converted it into a caravan in which he lived at the windmill.

Tours of the fully restored 200-year-old windmill also took place Picture: ELLA WILKINSONTours of the fully restored 200-year-old windmill also took place Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

It is one of only a handful still working - when it was restored in the 1970s it was found to still contain bullet and shell fragments from its time on the Western Front.

Vintage cars on display at the Thelnetham Windmill open day Picture: ELLA WILKINSONVintage cars on display at the Thelnetham Windmill open day Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Thelnetham was built in 1819 and is a grade II-listed tower mill, one of only four preserved mills in Suffolk.

It worked throughout the 19th century but by 1926 it was derelict.

Young visitors found plenty to do at the open day Picture: ELLA WILKINSONYoung visitors found plenty to do at the open day Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

It remained that way until 1979 when it was bought by a group of mill enthusiasts and was restored to full working order by 1987.

Other attractions at the open day on Sunday, July 14 included tours of the mill, blacksmith and rope-making demonstrations, steam organs and cream teas.

