Watch - 50ft Christmas tree arrives at Ipswich Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 18:42 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 18 November 2018

The tree will be decorated before the Christmas lights switch-on later this week Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The tree will be decorated before the Christmas lights switch-on later this week Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

Crowds watched in awe as a 50ft Christmas tree was lifted into place on the newly renovated Ipswich Cornhill, just in time for the festival period.

The tree was delivered in advance of the annual Christmas lights switch on – which is due to take place on the evening of Thursday, November 22.

This is the first year the event will take place on the renovated Cornhill site, which should be fully open by the time mayor Jane Riley and the cast of this year’s Ipswich Regent pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, switch on the lights.

A real fur tree, sourced from Elvedon in north Suffolk, was selected to stand pride of place in front of the town hall for the second year running after the council moved its metal and LED-light tree to the waterfront in 2017.

Emma Lightfoot, from Ipswich Central Business Improvement District – the team behind the Christmas tree project, said: “Last year was the first year we had a real tree back on the Cornhill and people were so excited.

The tree will be decorated over the forthcoming days before the Christmas lights switch-on, on Thursday Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

“Previously we’d had a bauble tree that was really the marmite of trees – people either loved it or hated it, but either way people talked about it.

“But then businesses said they’d like us to bring a real Christmas tree back, so that’s what we did. This year is the second year – and it’s 10 foot taller.

“It gets decorated over the next three days so it will be ready for the switch on which is this Thursday – absolutely covered in baubles and lights.

“If it’s anything like last year it will look absolutely incredible.”

Christmas shopping starts in earnest after the switch on – with a host of entertainment planned for the town centre to make the festive season extra special.

When asked why people should consider visiting the historic county town to do their Christmas shopping, Ms Lightfoot said: “In Ipswich we’ve got the waterfront, we’ve got the new Cornhill which is a perfect square right in the heart of the town – we’ve also got lots and lots of different restaurants and eateries, we’ve got the cinema in the town centre and we’ve got this incredible cultural and arts entertainment here – we’ve got so many different organisations offering lots and lots of things to do.”

The annual town centre tradition is due to start at 4.30pm on November 22, with the Christmas lights countdown set to begin at 6.45pm.

Woman receiving specialist help after reporting being raped in a field

17:44 Andrew Hirst
The rape is reported to have happened in a field off Legerton Drive in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE

A woman is reported to have been raped in a north Essex field.

Woman sexually assaulted in early morning alleyway attack

17:03 Andrew Hirst
The assault is reported to have happened in St Botolph's Church Walk Picture: GOOGLE

A young woman is receiving specialist support after alleging she was sexually assaulted in an Essex alleyway in the early hours of this morning.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

14:38 Daniel Bennett
Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

13:51 Megan Aldous
Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Walkers crisps, frozen mash, children’s shoes, and wine from John Lewis are a few of the many items which are being recalled. Check the list and make sure you don’t have these products in your home.

Gallery Days Gone By: On the site before health and safety

16:30 David Kindred
Crash. Demolition workers show little concern for their own safety as they demolish houses close to St Matthews Church Lane, Ipswich, in the late 1950s.

David Kindred takes a look at past building sites around Ipswich before the introduction of health and safety including St Margaret’s church and Fore Street.

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

11:25 Luke Powell
How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

