Liberal Democrats stand aside for Greens in Bury St Edmunds in 2019 General Election

PUBLISHED: 10:59 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 07 November 2019

Helen Geake (right) with Green Party co-leader Sian Berry. Ms Geake will not be facing a Liberal Democrat as she bids to win Bury St Edmunds. Picture: JOHN MATTHISSEN

The Liberal Democrats will not fight the Bury St Edmunds constituency in December's General Election - standing down as part of a "Remain Alliance" with the Greens.

Jo Churchill is defending her Bury seat in the General Election. PICTURE ANDY ABBOTTJo Churchill is defending her Bury seat in the General Election. PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

However an attempt at deal on the other side of the county failed after the Green Party in Suffolk Coastal refused to stand down for the Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats, Greens, and Plaid Cymru announced a list of 60 constituencies where one or more parties will stand aside in favour of other candidates.

In Bury the Liberal Democrats are standing aside in favour of Green candidate Helen Geake in return for the Greens not standing in Chelmsford which is a key LibDem target seat.

There have been talks between the Greens and Liberal Democrats in East Suffolk - and some believe there is still a chance of a deal there before nominations close next Friday.

But a deal for the Liberal Democrats to fight Suffolk Coastal and the Greens to contest Waveney has not yet been agreed.

Ms Geake said: "Leaving the EU would be deeply damaging for both our economy and our environment. Greens are willing to work with other parties for the common good, and this is the right thing to do for people in this constituency."

However Conservative Jo Churchill, who is defending the Bury seat, said: "There are major differences between the Liberal Democrats and Greens on many issues - especially on defence.

"I will welcome the votes of Liberal Democrats who want to support our armed forces and the democratic will of the majority of people in this seat who voted to leave the EU."

In 2017 Mrs Churchill had a majority of 18,441 over Labour in Bury St Edmunds. The combined vote of the Liberal Democrats and Greens was 6,161.

