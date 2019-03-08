From Central Suffolk to County Durham via the North West and Strasbourg

Dr David Bull was standing for the Brexit Party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture; BREXIT PARTY Archant

This week's decision by Nigel Farage to withdraw Brexit Party candidates from seats held by the Conservatives in the 2017 General Election has left many chosen for seats in this area at a loose end.

The insanity of the journey to the EU Parliament in Strasbourg . Eight plus hours . Four trains and a huge waste of taxpayers money . We the ⁦@brexitparty_uk⁩ must deliver and get us out of the EU pic.twitter.com/shXQbNB1Pn — Dr David Bull MEP (@drdavidbull) July 1, 2019

But not for the Suffolk-based MEP for the North West of England, television medic Dr David Bull.

Dr Bull had been chosen to fight Central Suffolk and North Ipswich for the Brexit Party. That was very convenient as the former Framlingham College student has a home in the area (even though it did allow his Tory opponent Dr Dan Poulter to point out that he is no longer on the register to practice medicine in this country!).

However as his party is no longer challenging in Tory-held seats Dr Bull had to look elsewhere - and has now been parachuted into the Sedgefield seat in County Durham (the seat held by Tony Blair between 1983 and 2007).

Let's hope that isn't too inconvenient for him. When he found out how far it is from Ipswich to Strasbourg he filmed a very angry piece for Twitter.

Travelling from this region to the north east can be challenging - but he could always try hitching a lift with Richard Tice. Mr Tice is party chairman, MEP for the East of England . . . and parliamentary candidate for Hartlepool!