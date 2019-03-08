E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

From Central Suffolk to County Durham via the North West and Strasbourg

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 12 November 2019

Dr David Bull was standing for the Brexit Party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture; BREXIT PARTY

Dr David Bull was standing for the Brexit Party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture; BREXIT PARTY

Archant

This week's decision by Nigel Farage to withdraw Brexit Party candidates from seats held by the Conservatives in the 2017 General Election has left many chosen for seats in this area at a loose end.

But not for the Suffolk-based MEP for the North West of England, television medic Dr David Bull.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Bull had been chosen to fight Central Suffolk and North Ipswich for the Brexit Party. That was very convenient as the former Framlingham College student has a home in the area (even though it did allow his Tory opponent Dr Dan Poulter to point out that he is no longer on the register to practice medicine in this country!).

However as his party is no longer challenging in Tory-held seats Dr Bull had to look elsewhere - and has now been parachuted into the Sedgefield seat in County Durham (the seat held by Tony Blair between 1983 and 2007).

Let's hope that isn't too inconvenient for him. When he found out how far it is from Ipswich to Strasbourg he filmed a very angry piece for Twitter.

Travelling from this region to the north east can be challenging - but he could always try hitching a lift with Richard Tice. Mr Tice is party chairman, MEP for the East of England . . . and parliamentary candidate for Hartlepool!

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Diesel spill causes chaos on A12

The diesel spill happened on this roundabout where the A12 meets the B1438. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Man injured as Range Rover fails to stop at scene of crash

A wall in Barrett's Lane in was destroyed after a hit an run incident which saw a man suffer hip injuries. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

How far will you need to travel to see the Coca-Cola truck this Christmas?

The Coca-Cola truck will not come to Ipswich this Christmas. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists