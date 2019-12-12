Exit poll predicts Tory landslide in 2019 General Election

Boris Johnson looks set for a landslide victory according to the Exit Poll after the 2019 General Election: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Conservatives appear to be on course for a landslide victory in the 2019 General Election according to the exit poll commissioned by the BBC and ITV.

Is the game up for Jeremy Corbyn? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Is the game up for Jeremy Corbyn? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

It predicts that the Conservative Party led by Boris Johnson could be set for a majority of more than 80 in the new House of Commons that is due to meet for the first time on Tuesday.

It suggests that the Conservatives will win 368 seats in the General Election - nearly twice as many as Labour which would take 191.

If these figures are correct, Ipswich's outgoing Labour MP Sandy Martin will have little realistic hope of hanging on to his seat - with Tom Hunt becoming the town's new MP.

The Liberal Democrats are predicted to win just 13 seats - the same number as they got in 2017 and that would almost certainly mean the departure of the former Labour and Conservative MPs who defected to them over the last few months.

The joint Sky/BBC/ITV poll gives the Tories 368 seats with Labour on 191, the SNP on 55 and LibDems 13. The Tory majority is projected to be 86.

If this poll turns out to be accurate, Mr Johnson will be almost certain to get his Brexit deal through to take Britain out of the EU at the end of next month.

It would be difficult to see Jeremy Corbyn staying on as Labour leader - the poll predicts his party will do worse than Michael Foot did in 1983. It would be no surprise if he stands down before dawn.

The Tories have been ahead in the polls from the start of the campaign, but there had been suggestions over recent days that Labour could be closing the gap at the expense of the Liberal Democrats and other smaller parties.

However it does not look as if this will have had any major impact on the result so far as Labour is concerned.

There will be a great deal of interest in what has happened in the pro-Brexit seats across the north of England which the Conservatives were targeting during the campaign.

There could still be some surprises - there will attention paid to some of the former Conservative MPs standing as independents like former Ipswich Northgate student David Gauke.

But it would be a surprise if an of them did prevent their old party from retaining these seats.