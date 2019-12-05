E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hancock calls in police after West Suffolk Tories in second 2019 General Election hustings row

PUBLISHED: 17:57 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 05 December 2019

Matt Hancock Conservative parliamentary candidate for West Suffolk. Picture: House of Commons

Matt Hancock Conservative parliamentary candidate for West Suffolk. Picture: House of Commons

Archant

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has called in the police after his campaign workers said they felt intimidated by Labour activists by two hustings meetings in the constituency.

Last weekend video emerged of rowdy scenes at a hustings meeting in Haverhill. This persuaded Mr Hancock to pull out of a similar hustings session in Newmarket this week.

However his campaign manager Bobby Bennett did go - and Mr Hancock said she was subjected to abuse.

He has now written to Labour candidate Claire Unwin demanding an apology - and has reported the events at the Newmarket meeting to the police.

Mr Hancock wrote: "After the debate, a number of Labour activists rounded on my Campaign Manager, Bobby Bennett, and hurled abuse to her at very close quarters, recording this on a phone, and making Bobby feel physically threatened.

You may also want to watch:

"You and the other candidates just sat on yours hands, and by your repeated refusal to intervene you are complicit in this intimidation. 

"This sort of intimidation is totally unacceptable in politics, and to find it orchestrated in West Suffolk is so sad. Mick Jefferys, the Labour Party candidate at previous elections, was a decent man and would never have stood for it.

"Politics is best done by bringing people together, where we have respect for people holding different views." 

The vice-chair of the West Suffolk Labour Party Lora Miller-Jones said she had filmed the incidents at both hustings and that there was no intimidation of anyone.

She said there had been some "angry lecturing" by some members of her party who had been frustrated by what they saw as unfair government policies which had hit local people.

The Conservatives at Newmarket had demanded that the video being made should not be published which she had agreed to - but it would be available to the police if they needed to see it for evidence.

The video of the hustings at Haverhill went viral over the weekend. Mr Hancock said it was disrupted by about 12 Labour activists - and they had upset many members of the public who had turned up to take part in what could have been a reasonable debate.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

'I revise in bed' – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Will you visit Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Hancock calls in police after West Suffolk Tories in second 2019 General Election hustings row

Matt Hancock Conservative parliamentary candidate for West Suffolk. Picture: House of Commons

